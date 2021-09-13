Letter: Halt America’s booster shots and send them to Africa

Regarding the editorial “ Trump’s dismissal of booster shots undermines his one pandemic achievement ” (Sept. 7): I do not need a booster shot, at least not at this time. I am a healthy 82-year-old woman who is vaccinated and wears a mask at all public places. The Pfizer vaccine shot I received in late February is 95% effective in protecting me from the coronavirus, and the mask further protects me in public.

So why do I need a booster shot? To make me feel more protected? In the long run, I am not more protected, not when more than half of the people in the world are not vaccinated. Send my booster shot to Africa where the need is so great. That will provide me and everyone else with more protection.