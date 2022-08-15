Letter: Halverson, SLU women’s soccer team is a joy to watch

I appreciated the article “Halverson’s sixth year at SLU gives veteran women’s soccer player a defensive presence” (Aug. 7). Brionna Halverson is amazing as is the rest of the St. Louis University Women’s Soccer Team. Watching her motor the ball from one end of the field to the other at a sprint, dribbling around and through multiple defenders along the way, is always a thrilling sight to see. We find it so extremely uplifting watching these young women (including their opposition) play with such passion and joy.