Letter: Halverson, SLU women’s soccer team is a joy to watch

Brionna Halverson

Billikens left back Brionna Halverson breaks away from Dayton's Audrey Steiert on April 15, 2021, in an Atlantic 10 Conference tournament semifinal game at Hermann Stadium. SLU won 3-0. 

 Christian Gooden, Post-Dispatch

I appreciated the article “Halverson’s sixth year at SLU gives veteran women’s soccer player a defensive presence” (Aug. 7). Brionna Halverson is amazing as is the rest of the St. Louis University Women’s Soccer Team. Watching her motor the ball from one end of the field to the other at a sprint, dribbling around and through multiple defenders along the way, is always a thrilling sight to see. We find it so extremely uplifting watching these young women (including their opposition) play with such passion and joy.

This is truly a team our region should enjoy more and be proud to support.

Jay Unnerstall • St. Louis

