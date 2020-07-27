Letter: Hamilton made heroic effort to give a voice to the people

Regarding Kevin McDermott’s column “Hamilton’s failed firewall” (July 12): What Hamilton said about the Electoral College was “if the manner of it be not perfect it is at least excellent.”
So how is that a firewall? The Founding Fathers were trying to prevent a demagogue “that appeals to the worst impulses of the majority” from being elected. “Demagogue” is mentioned several times in the Federalist Papers. A demagogue is an unfit president who McDermott references throughout his column, but an unfit president is not necessarily a demagogue.
The founders also wanted to give small states more sway in the election. The Electoral College duplicates the House and Senate arrangement giving disproportionate effect to less populous states. I’m not arguing the merits for or against the Electoral College; I’m just trying to present the facts.
Interestingly, Hamilton’s radical ideas, like being a strong abolitionist, earned him the enmity of the others — except the most famous of all. The world loves George Washington and Washington loved Alexander Hamilton, his most trusted aid. Hamilton’s statue should be one of the last to come down.
Full disclosure: I was born and raised in Rome, New York, a Revolutionary War city, and Hamilton College is not far down the road, and it’s one of the best schools in the country.
Daniel Ludden • Maryland Heights
