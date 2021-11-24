 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: hanks to truckers, holiday commerce keeps moving
0 comments

Letter: hanks to truckers, holiday commerce keeps moving

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Trucker shortage fuels enrollment surge at California school

Senior instructor Markus Juarez, bottom, talks to student driver Jaime Rojas at California Truck Driving Academy in Inglewood, Calif., Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. Amid a shortage of commercial truck drivers across the U.S., a Southern California truck driving school sees an unprecedented increase in enrollment numbers. The increase is big enough that the school is starting an evening class to meet the demand, according to Tina Singh, owner and academy director of California Truck Driving Academy. "I think that's only going to continue because there's a lot of job opportunities. We have over 100 active jobs on our job board right now," said Singh. The companies that normally would not hire drivers straight out of school are "100 percent" willing to hire them due to shortage issues, the director added. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

 Jae C. Hong

Regarding “Trucker school bustles amid US driver shortage” (Nov. 19): The country is in the middle of a supply crisis, but it is not due to our trucking industry. In my opinion, truckers tend to be courteous and safety conscious. Instead of dreading being around them when I drive, I appreciate sharing the road with them.

The sad thing is when you see truckers resting on on/off ramps, truck stops, rest areas or anywhere else they can safely pull over to get some sleep. Whereas motorists can stop at a motel, sleep in a bed and take a nice warm shower, truckers sometimes can’t because of their heavy schedules.

Timothy Leahey • Alton

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News