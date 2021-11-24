Letter: hanks to truckers, holiday commerce keeps moving

Regarding “Trucker school bustles amid US driver shortage” (Nov. 19): The country is in the middle of a supply crisis, but it is not due to our trucking industry. In my opinion, truckers tend to be courteous and safety conscious. Instead of dreading being around them when I drive, I appreciate sharing the road with them.
The sad thing is when you see truckers resting on on/off ramps, truck stops, rest areas or anywhere else they can safely pull over to get some sleep. Whereas motorists can stop at a motel, sleep in a bed and take a nice warm shower, truckers sometimes can’t because of their heavy schedules.
Timothy Leahey • Alton