Letter: Hard-working Election Board staff makes voting easier

Regarding “Battleground postal delays persist with mail voting underway” (Oct. 23): My wife and I requested absentee ballots. I received mine and voted, but I received email from the Election Board saying why my wife’s application could not be processed. I called their number, and a staffer gave me the information to reapply. After I emailed the corrected form, the staffer later emailed back that she had received and processed the request.
Knowing how busy they are, I was surprised at the effort made to help my wife vote. I offer a big thanks to the Election Board.
Don Podrasky • Manchester
