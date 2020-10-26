 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Hard-working Election Board staff makes voting easier
0 comments

Letter: Hard-working Election Board staff makes voting easier

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month
St. Louis County prepares for 2020 Missouri primary

Kathy Meyer and Mike Malan alphabetize mail-in ballots that were received at the St. Louis County Board of Elections in St. Ann on Monday, August 3, 2020. Meyer said volunteers have spent four days sorting through tens of thousands of ballots, preparing them to be scanned. (Chris Kohley, ckohley@post-dispatch.com)

Regarding “Battleground postal delays persist with mail voting underway” (Oct. 23): My wife and I requested absentee ballots. I received mine and voted, but I received email from the Election Board saying why my wife’s application could not be processed. I called their number, and a staffer gave me the information to reapply. After I emailed the corrected form, the staffer later emailed back that she had received and processed the request.

Knowing how busy they are, I was surprised at the effort made to help my wife vote. I offer a big thanks to the Election Board.

Don Podrasky • Manchester

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports