Letter: Harmful voter suppression laws are inspired by Trump
Letter: Harmful voter suppression laws are inspired by Trump

I was very disappointed with Jonah Goldberg’s column “‘Jim Crow’ criticism of Georgia voting law doesn’t fit” (April 12): While the voter suppression laws being passed in Republican-controlled states certainly do not legalize lynching and castration, his dismissal of their seriousness is ludicrous.

They are the same because the Republican Party has taken over those states and, instead of supporting the people, they only support principles according to Donald Trump. Goldberg’s entire piece is really just an apology for white supremacy. The laws passed in those states are clearly there to discourage minority groups, the elderly, anyone with transportation issues, those who work odd hours, and anyone who may not hold the racist and un-American values of the former president. I expected better than this from the Post-Dispatch.

Miles Barnett • High Ridge

