Letter: Harris citizenship is questioned because she's not white
Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks during the third day of the Democratic National Convention, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

 Carolyn Kaster

Regarding the letter “Let’s hear why Harris is supposedly ineligible to run” (Aug. 23): Prof. John Eastman’s assertion about Sen. Kamala Harris’ citizenship is false because it contradicts the 14th Amendment, which reads: “All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside.” It does not say that all persons born or naturalized in the United States, whose parents are here for the right reasons ..., etc. Harris was born in the United States. She is a natural born citizen, which is a requirement for president or vice president of the United States.

As for whether this allegation is “racist,” recall that the only two candidates who have been the targets of such claims in the last several years — Harris and President Barack Obama — have been persons of color. Neither Sen. John McCain nor Sen. Ted Cruz was born in the U.S., and yet neither had his citizenship questioned, even though both ran for president. Were they spared because they were Republicans? Because they were white? Perhaps a combination? There is a clear double standard at work, and party affiliation only accounts for a portion of it. The remainder is racism, pure and simple.

David Phelps • University City

