Letter: Harsh pandemic restrictions violate First Amendment

The First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution is very clear in that “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”
Even though these hallowed words are the foundation of our republic, I believe elected officials like Gov. Mike Parson (R), Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D), St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page (D), and St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson (D) have violated most of them over the past six weeks.
Do these politicians even have the authority to suspend the right of people peaceably to assemble or to exercise religion thereof, regardless of the circumstances?
If leaders such as these can prevent us from practicing religion or to peaceably assemble, can’t they also suspend the freedom of the press as well? One could only imagine the outcry from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch if they dare tried.
Michael Van Wallis • LaBarque Creek
