Letter: Hartzler focused on campaign contributions, not people
Rep. Vicky Hartzler argues in her guest column "President Biden’s budget fails St. Louis and our F-18 fleet. Here’s how." (June 22) that military spending proposed by President Joe Biden fails St. Louis by virtue of spending insufficient funds on expanded fighters to "counter China's rise." But China hasn't been in a war since 1979. By contrast, the United States has been at war since 2001. Tens of thousands have died, millions have been made into refugees at the cost of trillions of dollars. To continue to perpetually throw money at imperialist ventures has proven disastrous.

A single F-18 fighter's Sidewinder Aim-9x missile costs about $400,000. For the cost of a single munition, we could ensure that no St. Louisianan dies unhoused in the cold. For the cost of an F-18 (roughly $66 million), we could run St. Patrick Center on a 2020 budget for five years.

The priorities of our leadership do not reflect the needs of the people, but they do reflect donors to Rep. Hartzler's campaign — including $39,000 from defense political action committees from 2019-2020.

Joseph Ponzillo • St. Louis

