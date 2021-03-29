 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Hate against conservative Christians is void of decency
0 comments

Letter: Hate against conservative Christians is void of decency

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Campaign 2016 Trump Evangelicals

FILE - In this Jan. 31, 2016, file photo, Pastor Joshua Nink, right, prays for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, as his wife, Melania, left, watches after a Sunday service at First Christian Church, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Trump's candidacy has put a harsh spotlight on the fractures among Christian conservatives, most prominently the rift between old guard religious right leaders who backed the GOP nominee as an ally on abortion, and a comparatively younger generation who considered his personal conduct and rhetoric morally abhorrent. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

 Jae C. Hong

Regarding the letter "US needs to stop hating, become the melting pot again" (March 25): The letter writer stated about Christians and those on the right politically: "They hate Blacks, Hispanics, Asians, Middle Easterners, Jews, Muslims, Democrats, liberals, those in the LGBTQ community, and the list goes on." What a broad-brush presumptuous, prejudicial and hateful judgment of millions of people undeserving of such.

The letter is headlined: "US needs to stop hating …," which in itself reveals some of the worst forms of hatred that negatively stereotype whole groups of people. In my opinion, an increased bashing of conservative Christians — Catholic and Protestant — is taking place today, and the news media is not addressing those forms of hatred. False and presumptuous accusations seem to go unchallenged. 

There is a need to practice a consistent standard in treating people equally that rejects and resists broad-brush labeling of groups. Is common decency too much to ask?

Helen Louise Herndon • Kirkwood 

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports