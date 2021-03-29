Letter: Hate against conservative Christians is void of decency

Regarding the letter "US needs to stop hating, become the melting pot again" (March 25): The letter writer stated about Christians and those on the right politically: "They hate Blacks, Hispanics, Asians, Middle Easterners, Jews, Muslims, Democrats, liberals, those in the LGBTQ community, and the list goes on." What a broad-brush presumptuous, prejudicial and hateful judgment of millions of people undeserving of such.

The letter is headlined: "US needs to stop hating …," which in itself reveals some of the worst forms of hatred that negatively stereotype whole groups of people. In my opinion, an increased bashing of conservative Christians — Catholic and Protestant — is taking place today, and the news media is not addressing those forms of hatred. False and presumptuous accusations seem to go unchallenged.

There is a need to practice a consistent standard in treating people equally that rejects and resists broad-brush labeling of groups. Is common decency too much to ask?

Helen Louise Herndon • Kirkwood