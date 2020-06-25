Letter: Hate-filled acts against Black people can't be forgotten
In Tony Messenger’s June 10 column, he wrote about why he keeps writing about Black people who have been killed by the police. I, too, have been asked why I bring up incidents about lynchings, killings, murders and other atrocities perpetuated upon Black people. They say: That stuff happened so long ago, why, don’t you let it go? My comment to them is that if it happened in my lifetime or relatively recently in history, I cannot help but remember it. I refuse to let go that which is a part of me.

I am a 75-year-old Black man. The first lynching I can remember hearing about and then reading about was that of Emmett Till, who was killed in 1955. I remember reading the article in Jet magazine about the manner in which the 14-year-old boy was tortured and killed by white men in the Mississippi Delta.

Then four years later in 1959 in a town just 26 miles from my hometown, a Black man, Mack Charles Parker, was brutally dragged out of a jail by a white mob and beaten and shot. Parker was accused of raping a white woman, which was enough to give him death by lynching.

These two incidents — Till and Parker — still shake me to my core because they happened during my early years. As I learned more about other hate-filled acts, I knew that the history of atrocities against Black people extended back for many years in this country.

So I remember them despite the insistence of some white folks who ask why I keep on bringing up that old stuff. To some, it might be old. But to me, it’s a part of my past and my present.

Cornelius Washington • Jennings

