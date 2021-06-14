Letter: Hate for Obama is reason GOP fights Medicaid expansion

Regarding Dr. Ken Schechtman's guest column " Missouri lawmakers' dereliction of duty on Medicaid will cost lives " (June 9): Schechtman delivers some impressive metrics yet no clear answer to the question as to why Missouri Republicans are so averse to Medicaid expansion.

The answer is simple: Republicans in Missouri hate Medicaid expansion because it expands the reach and effectiveness of the Affordable Care Act. They hate the Affordable Care Act because it was created by President Barack Obama. And they hate Obama because … well, I guess we all know the answer to that.