 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Hate for Obama is reason GOP fights Medicaid expansion
0 comments

Letter: Hate for Obama is reason GOP fights Medicaid expansion

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Obamacare

Signs outside the Missouri Insurance Exchange, at 7532 West Florissant Avenue in Country Club Hills, seen here on Nov. 8, 2016 (Post-Dispatch)

Regarding Dr. Ken Schechtman's guest column "Missouri lawmakers' dereliction of duty on Medicaid will cost lives" (June 9): Schechtman delivers some impressive metrics yet no clear answer to the question as to why Missouri Republicans are so averse to Medicaid expansion.

The answer is simple: Republicans in Missouri hate Medicaid expansion because it expands the reach and effectiveness of the Affordable Care Act. They hate the Affordable Care Act because it was created by President Barack Obama. And they hate Obama because … well, I guess we all know the answer to that.

Jon Fulmer • Webster Groves

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports