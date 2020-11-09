Letter: Hateful Trump incapable of grace in the face of defeat

Regarding “Analysis: Trump’s vote diatribe both shocking, unsurprising” (Nov. 6): In 2000, Democratic candidate Al Gore recognized that it was time to concede immediately after the Supreme Court ruled, despite his lead in the popular vote and likely lead in Florida if the votes had been counted. In 2016, Hillary Clinton congratulated Donald Trump and conceded early in the morning after the election. President Barack Obama invited Trump to meet in the Oval Office two days after the election to prepare for his presidency.
Democrats do not have a monopoly on grace in the face of defeat. Failed presidential candidate Sen. John McCain gave an eloquent concession speech the night of the election, urging his supporters to accept the defeat with good will. In the beginning of his remarks, McCain’s audience jeered Obama’s victory, but led by a man of honor, decency and true patriotism, they applauded by the end of the speech. Four years later, Republican candidate Mitt Romney followed suit.
This bipartisan American history of acceptance of the will of the voters and call for unity stands in stark contrast to Trump’s disgraceful, dangerous remarks on Nov. 5. Trump spewed outrageous lies, encouraged dangerous divisiveness and conspiracy theories, and attempted to persuade his supporters that the only valid outcome would be his reelection. We can only hope that the majority of his supporters reject his assault on the democratic process despite their disappointment and recognize that he probably lost the election.
Sally Barker • St. Louis
