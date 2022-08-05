Letter: Having a nurse as Senate candidate is first for Missouri

Regarding "Eric Schmitt and Trudy Busch Valentine win Missouri’s Senate primary contests" (Aug. 2): Health care is an issue that affects all Missourians, and I believe it's important that we elect people who have knowledge in that system. As a registered nurse with more than 50 years of experience, I have seen how local, state and federal programs can have an impact on access to care, affordability, availability of specialty care and much more. Many legislators lack the knowledge necessary to make improvements in government programs.