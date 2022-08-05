 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Having a nurse as Senate candidate is first for Missouri

  • 0
U.S. Senate candidate Trudy Busch Valentine at diner meet and greet

"I was thinking about being President one day and helping a lot of people," said Camden Suber, 7, who asks Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate Trudy Busch Valentine how to become a politician during a meet-and-greet with voters on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at Chris' Pancake & Dining in St. Louis. Busch Valentine will face Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, who handily won Missouri's Republican primary for U.S. Senate. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

Regarding "Eric Schmitt and Trudy Busch Valentine win Missouri’s Senate primary contests" (Aug. 2): Health care is an issue that affects all Missourians, and I believe it's important that we elect people who have knowledge in that system. As a registered nurse with more than 50 years of experience, I have seen how local, state and federal programs can have an impact on access to care, affordability, availability of specialty care and much more. Many legislators lack the knowledge necessary to make improvements in government programs. 

We now have the opportunity to elect a nurse to the U.S. Senate. Trudy Busch Valentine is a registered nurse who worked at the Salvation Army Residence for Children, where she cared for vulnerable and homeless children. In addition, she has personally experienced health care issues in her own family with cancer and opioid addiction.

People are also reading…

Kathryn Burks • Columbia, Mo.  

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News