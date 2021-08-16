Letter: Having a president who doesn't embarrass us is nice

Isn't it it liberating to not be afraid of what the president is going to say, do or tweet? Isn't it nice to have a non-transactional chief executive like Joe Biden who doesn't always have his hand out and his mouth open? Policy issues aside, isn't it exhilarating not to be ashamed of the president?

But don't forget all the good things Donald Trump did as president. His defenders cite things like the $2 trillion tax abatement for the wealthiest 0.1% of the population. "I've just made you guys a lot richer," he boasted at a gathering of the obscenely wealthy.

Republican leaders have glommed onto Trump and are so preoccupied with attaining and maintaining raw power that they enshrine every crackpot idea he hatches and reiterate every stupid thing he says. They even make disastrous decisions for their own unvaccinated children by banning mask mandates. Republicans also have made virus-denial the litmus test, the defining characteristic of party fealty, which Trump so values.

Then there's Trump's misogynistic mindset. I could go on, but don't get me started.

Bill Tope • Wood River