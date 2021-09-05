 Skip to main content
Letter: Having concern for others is not a form of communism
0 comments

Letter: Having concern for others is not a form of communism

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
New Mexico hospital workers protest vaccine mandates

Nurse Katrina Philpot protests against COVID-19 vaccine and mask mandates demonstrate near the state Capitol on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in Santa Fe, N.M. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham issued a health order this week obligating hospital workers to get COVID-19 vaccines. State workers are also ordered to get vaccinated. Philpot says her Rio Rancho hospital will fire her if she doesn't get her shots. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio)

 Cedar Attanasio

Regarding the letter “Mandating mask wearing is homegrown communism” (Sept. 1): I do not understand the reasoning and anger of people who relate to communism the act of protecting the well-being of our families, friends and community from the devastation of the coronavirus.

Those who care about anyone other than themselves do what is in their power to help others. The evidence that there are people who care about others is shown right now by the help given to those in Haiti suffering from the devastation of the earthquake and those in the United States suffering from Hurricane Ida and its aftermath.

It is a shame that many of the people in this country are unwilling to help others by the simple act of wearing a mask or getting a vaccination.

Carolyn Landry • St. Charles

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News