Letter: Having concern for others is not a form of communism

Regarding the letter “ Mandating mask wearing is homegrown communism ” (Sept. 1): I do not understand the reasoning and anger of people who relate to communism the act of protecting the well-being of our families, friends and community from the devastation of the coronavirus.

Those who care about anyone other than themselves do what is in their power to help others. The evidence that there are people who care about others is shown right now by the help given to those in Haiti suffering from the devastation of the earthquake and those in the United States suffering from Hurricane Ida and its aftermath.