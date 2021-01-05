Letter: Hawley adds his name to the likes of Benedict Arnold

Sen. Josh Hawley has pledged his soul to President Donald Trump, the crookedest president in American history, rather than abide by his oath of office. A graduate of Stanford and Yale, he is fully aware that 59 out of 60 court cases challenging the validity of the election were dismissed or thrown out of court. He knows Joe Biden won by more than 7 million votes. But no, Hawley is selling out to gain the backing of Trump loyalists in 2024 when he throws his hat in the ring for president.