Letter: Hawley afraid of losing job, doing the right thing

Does anyone remember the great President Ronald Reagan? What a drastically better GOP we had back then, before the cult of President Donald Trump took it over.
I recently wrote a letter to Sen. Josh Hawley expressing my dismay that the Republican Party is unable to find a better leader than Trump. I encouraged him to vote to remove Trump from office. He replied to me with a very aggressive stance that the impeachment was only about “the Democrats making a mockery of the Constitution.” Nothing about defending Trump’s offenses. Nothing could. I get the fact that Hawley is young, inexperienced and deeply intimidated by Trump and the possibility of losing the next election, but he should show some backbone and say that Republicans will stand for what’s right.
Hawley’s letter continued that Trump had delivered big wins for Missouri. But what are they? Hawley did not specify any. It would have been helpful to his argument if he had mentioned a few. Unfortunately, Hawley cannot name any because there aren’t any that really matter.
Hawley has bought into the cult of Trump and is simply afraid to do the right thing for fear of losing his job. Good luck with that. I’m sure Trump will be there for Hawley when he’s done using the senator for his own advancement. Just ask Paul Manafort, Michael Cohen, Michael Flynn and Trump’s creditors and unpaid vendors how their loyalty and service to our TV president ended up.
David Balfany • Lake Saint Louis