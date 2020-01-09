Letter: Hawley afraid of what impeachment trial might reveal

Regarding “Hawley proposes new rule to allow dismissal of impeachment” (Jan. 6): Sen. Josh Hawley’s sycophantic actions have hit a new low. His measure to dismiss the articles of impeachment goes far beyond partisanship. I am tired of doublespeak about criminal charges, as it is a diversion and lacks any bearing on impeachment.
Why don’t Sens. Hawley and Mitch McConnell and others want a trial when President Donald Trump himself has pushed for one? I believe many of them are scared, and rightly so. They know a trial will mean calling witnesses who could further implicate Trump and members of his administration. Perhaps my elected officials are concerned about who else might be implicated.
I sincerely hope that Sen. Hawley is a one-term senator, and I will work to ensure it. He has shown in no uncertain terms on countless occasions that he has no intention of standing for the people he is supposed to represent.
Jaime Malan • Wentzville