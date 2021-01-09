 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Hawley and Cruz helped empower a maniacal Trump
0 comments

Letter: Hawley and Cruz helped empower a maniacal Trump

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
The Latest: Seattle probes officers about Washington rally

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., left, and Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, right, speak after Republicans objected to certifying the Electoral College votes from Arizona, during a joint session of the House and Senate to confirm the electoral votes cast in November's election, at the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

 Andrew Harnik

I was sick to my stomach watching what unfolded in the U.S. Capitol. President Donald Trump instigated the horrific protests and incited insurrection. I cannot believe that these people are allowing themselves to be used as pawns by this gutless worm. He is mentally ill and has no care for anyone but himself.

I can’t believe that social media allows Trump to continue to spew his lies. In all of my 72 years, I have never believed I would see this macabre scene unfold. Sen. Ted Cruz and Sen. Josh Hawley have a hand in this by empowering this maniac.

Patricia Gray • Ballwin

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports