Letter: Hawley and Cruz helped empower a maniacal Trump

I was sick to my stomach watching what unfolded in the U.S. Capitol. President Donald Trump instigated the horrific protests and incited insurrection. I cannot believe that these people are allowing themselves to be used as pawns by this gutless worm. He is mentally ill and has no care for anyone but himself.
I can’t believe that social media allows Trump to continue to spew his lies. In all of my 72 years, I have never believed I would see this macabre scene unfold. Sen. Ted Cruz and Sen. Josh Hawley have a hand in this by empowering this maniac.
Patricia Gray • Ballwin