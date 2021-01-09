 Skip to main content
Letter: Hawley and Trump are both culpable for Capitol violence
Letter: Hawley and Trump are both culpable for Capitol violence

Regarding “Pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol in bid to overturn election,” (Jan. 6): I am dismayed and horrified. And to think that a U.S. senator from Missouri, Josh Hawley, is just as culpable as President Donald Trump makes me angry.

Come on, Americans. We are better than this.

Shirley Stevens • St. Louis County

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

