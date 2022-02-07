 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Hawley appeases Putin like Chamberlain did with Hitler

  • 0

Regarding the editorial “Hawley posts a fist-pump to ignorance with his position on Ukraine” (Feb. 4): Sen. Josh Hawley wants the United States and its NATO allies to cave in to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s demands regarding Ukraine. I question the wisdom of outsourcing U.S. foreign policy to Putin, who possibly doesn’t have the best interests of the United States at heart. But I’m sure British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain, who appeased Adolf Hitler in 1938, would be proud.

Barbara O’Brien • Bonne Terre

