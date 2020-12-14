 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Hawley battles Facebook because it doesn't spread lies
0 comments

Letter: Hawley battles Facebook because it doesn't spread lies

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Facebook

FILE - In this May 16, 2012, file photo, the Facebook logo is displayed on an iPad in Philadelphia. The Trump administration is accusing Facebook in a lawsuit of discriminating against U.S. workers in favor of foreigners with special visas to fill more than 2,600 high-paying jobs. The Justice Department announced the suit Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, alleging that the tech giant refused to recruit, consider or hire qualified and available U.S. workers for the positions that it reserved for temporary visa holders.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

 Matt Rourke

Regarding "Twitter, Facebook CEOs vow election action; GOP touts curbs" (Nov. 17): I will say it. I happen to like Facebook. I am well aware of its downside that people tend to select “friends” who think like they do. So we do end up in reality bubbles that end up driving people further apart.

Politicians like Sen. Josh Hawley don’t like Facebook because it refuses to spread their lies. So I give kudos to the founder Mark Zuckerberg for trying to be at least a little responsible for monitoring content on the site.

As imperfect as it is, those who avoid Facebook are missing out on the interactive exchange of ideas.

Jim Rhodes • Webster Groves

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports