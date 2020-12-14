Letter: Hawley battles Facebook because it doesn't spread lies

Regarding "Twitter, Facebook CEOs vow election action; GOP touts curbs" (Nov. 17): I will say it. I happen to like Facebook. I am well aware of its downside that people tend to select “friends” who think like they do. So we do end up in reality bubbles that end up driving people further apart.

Politicians like Sen. Josh Hawley don’t like Facebook because it refuses to spread their lies. So I give kudos to the founder Mark Zuckerberg for trying to be at least a little responsible for monitoring content on the site.

As imperfect as it is, those who avoid Facebook are missing out on the interactive exchange of ideas.

Jim Rhodes • Webster Groves