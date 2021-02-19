 Skip to main content
Letter: Hawley behaved like an immature school boy during trial
Letter: Hawley behaved like an immature school boy during trial

Sens. Blunt and Hawley

U.S. Sens. Roy Blunt (left) and Josh Hawley. 

Regarding “Missouri Sens. Blunt and Hawley vote to acquit Trump; final vote 57-43, clearing the former president” (Feb. 13): Sen. Josh Hawley has been an embarrassment to Missouri, and his shameful behavior is also an affront to the American people in general. I was an educator for a number of years, and I would not have tolerated Hawley’s disrespectful antics.

Hawley’s doodling, lack of interest and complete indifference to this serious proceeding was a display of ignorance on his part. He even had the audacity to put his feet up on the chair in the Capitol building — which is our house, not his. This would not be allowed by a student in a school auditorium. This spoke loudly of his immaturity and being ill fit for a position as a school class officer, much less a senator.

His behavior also demonstrates his lack of understanding of the changing demographics in the country. Though he may appeal to the far right (only 30% of the population), he would not appeal to the other 70%, which is comprised of college graduates, young voters and people of color.

Is Hawley’s behavior something we would want our children to emulate?

Charlotte Shocki • Middlebury, Conn.

