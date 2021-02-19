Letter: Hawley behaved like an immature school boy during trial

Regarding “Missouri Sens. Blunt and Hawley vote to acquit Trump; final vote 57-43, clearing the former president” (Feb. 13): Sen. Josh Hawley has been an embarrassment to Missouri, and his shameful behavior is also an affront to the American people in general. I was an educator for a number of years, and I would not have tolerated Hawley’s disrespectful antics.

Hawley’s doodling, lack of interest and complete indifference to this serious proceeding was a display of ignorance on his part. He even had the audacity to put his feet up on the chair in the Capitol building — which is our house, not his. This would not be allowed by a student in a school auditorium. This spoke loudly of his immaturity and being ill fit for a position as a school class officer, much less a senator.

His behavior also demonstrates his lack of understanding of the changing demographics in the country. Though he may appeal to the far right (only 30% of the population), he would not appeal to the other 70%, which is comprised of college graduates, young voters and people of color.