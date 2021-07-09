 Skip to main content
Letter: Hawley can no longer be trusted to hold his public office
Letter: Hawley can no longer be trusted to hold his public office

Senate Social Media

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., speaks during a hearing of the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Privacy, Technology, and the Law, on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Washington.

(Al Drago/Pool via AP)

 Al Drago, Associated Press

Regarding the editorial “Too much of the political right has given up on electoral democracy.” (July 3): While I applaud the Editorial Board’s condemnation of Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley, I still believe it was not nearly harsh enough.

Hawley is supposed to be a lawmaker, not a lawbreaker. I believe he is unqualified to remain in office and should be removed as soon as possible. The immorality he demonstrated is much, much worse than what many others have been disqualified for doing. He has broken the trust given him, and he has abandoned his duty and responsibility.

In my opinion, Hawley can no longer be trusted. He is not a leader. He is a traitor, a scoundrel and a criminal in a suit and tie, wielding lies, deceit and mind games. I believe he is not a moral man but rather a very immoral man, posing as a man deserving of his office.

Ron Sloan • Jacksonville Fla.

