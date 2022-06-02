Letter: Hawley can show masculinity with assault weapons ban

Regarding the letter “Blood is on the hands of lawmakers against gun control” (June 1): Last year, Sen. Josh Hawley claimed masculinity was under attack and that American men are being emasculated by the cultural mores of modern America. According to Hawley, just what exactly does it mean to be a good man? Is not a good, decent man a protector of his family, community, and country? This takes both courage and dedication. So how then does real manhood manifest itself — by raising one’s fist in support of an angry mob or by standing on the floor of the Senate and calling for a ban on assault weapons? What requires more courage and protects more people? How can he speak out about protecting a fetus in the womb but cannot take any action to protect a 10-year-old child in a classroom?