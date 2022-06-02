 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Hawley can show masculinity with assault weapons ban

Texas School Shooting Congress

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., joined at left by Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., questions Steven Dettelbach, President Joe Biden's pick to head the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, as he testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee during his confirmation hearing, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, May 25, 2022, the morning after the killing of at least 19 children by a teenage gunman at a Texas elementary school.

 J. Scott Applewhite - staff, AP

Regarding the letter “Blood is on the hands of lawmakers against gun control” (June 1): Last year, Sen. Josh Hawley claimed masculinity was under attack and that American men are being emasculated by the cultural mores of modern America. According to Hawley, just what exactly does it mean to be a good man? Is not a good, decent man a protector of his family, community, and country? This takes both courage and dedication. So how then does real manhood manifest itself — by raising one’s fist in support of an angry mob or by standing on the floor of the Senate and calling for a ban on assault weapons? What requires more courage and protects more people? How can he speak out about protecting a fetus in the womb but cannot take any action to protect a 10-year-old child in a classroom?

What many recent mass shooters had in common were assault weapons. I am not anti-gun, but I am anti-assault weapon. They are weapons of war and have no place in a civil society. Hawley should be a man of courage and save children’s lives by supporting legislation to outlaw these weapons along with high capacity magazines. Bring back the 1994 assault weapons ban and save lives.

Julie Bloss • Chesterfield

