Letter: Hawley can't relate to Missouri families' gun concerns

Regarding "‘Enough is enough’: St. Louis faith leaders demand action on guns" (May 27): To prevent future mass shootings, Sen. Josh Hawley suggests increasing criminal penalties. I find this a Republican do nothing, but act like you care moment.

Often, the shooter is killed at the site, which means no trial or sentence. The real issues here are assault weapons, lack of background checks and magazine capacities. No doubt lawmakers like Hawley have their children in safe, private schools in the Washington area, so he wouldn’t understand a Missouri family's concerns. Our children are our treasure to protect and not a political pawn.

Margaret Gaal • St. Louis

