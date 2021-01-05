 Skip to main content
Letter: Hawley captures title for worst person in Missouri politics
Letter: Hawley captures title for worst person in Missouri politics

Police: Protesters outside Sen. Hawley's home were peaceful

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., asks questions during a Senate Homeland Security & Governmental Affairs Committee hearing to discuss election security and the 2020 election process on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Greg Nash/Pool via AP)

 Greg Nash

I thought Rep. Ann Wagner was the worst person in Missouri politics, and that includes Todd Akin, but now Sen. Josh Hawley has topped them all. Challenging the election results directly, explicitly, and permanently damages our democracy. The easily led will undoubtedly use Hawley’s stunt, soon to be laughed out of the chamber, as reason to doubt that there was a fair and complete election in 2020.

Hawley’s actions are unacceptable. He is a hack and a charlatan and should resign in shame.

Dan Hermann • Ballwin

