Letter: Hawley clueless about political, official duties

Regarding the editorial: “Galloway turns up the heat on Hawley. But can she take it herself?” (Feb. 8): I am reminded of a previous Missouri attorney general, William L. Webster, a rising star who had caught the eye of the national Republican Party. In 1993, he was convicted of charges relating to misappropriation of state resources, including using his state staff to assist in his political campaign for Missouri governor.
After being sentenced to two years in federal prison, Webster made a statement that included his hope that what happened to him would help other politicians to better “draw the line between official and political conduct.”
The irony of that statement at this time is particularly glaring. Sen. Josh Hawley’s own behavior as reflected in the auditor’s report, as well as in his recent vote failing to hold President Donald Trump accountable, both show he does not see the ethical need for a distinct line between political and official duties. This makes his oath to the Constitution meaningless.
Sadly, unlike the Webster case, I fear there is little chance in this climate that Sen. Hawley will ever be held accountable for his behavior.
Ann Marie Anderson • Kirkwood