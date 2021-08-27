Letter: Hawley complains about elites even though he is one

I recently received another campaign fundraising letter from Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri. In it, he takes every opportunity he can to bash liberals and elites. He says, “My abiding faith kept me grounded while I attended school in the liberal bastions of California and Connecticut.”

So, was the University of Missouri network not good enough for his undergraduate degree in history? And how about St. Louis University or Washington University for his law degree? Obviously not, as he ran off to Stanford and Yale. By definition, he is part of the elite class. Hawley also mentioned the chaos following the November elections. The only chaos was among Trump supporters who pushed the big lie and felt compelled to storm the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Hawley’s fist pump will be forever linked with those insurrectionists.