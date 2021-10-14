Letter: Hawley correct to demand Gen. Milley's resignation

Regarding the letter " Hawley embarrassed state as Gen. Milley testified " (Oct. 5): Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, is the real embarrassment here. I believe he violated his oath by potentially giving an enemy our plans and secrets.

In my opinion, the letter writer can take his finger-pointing and head straight to China with it. I, for one, love seeing a lawmaker like Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley standing up and saying enough is enough. Milley should be subject to a court-martial for his actions regarding China.