Letter: Hawley could do Missouri a favor by resigning as senator

Regarding “Hawley, Cruz escape Jan. 6 probe, have no regrets over role” (July 27): I am once again appalled by Sen. Josh Hawley’s behavior. He recently stated very clearly that he regretted nothing about his actions on Jan. 6, 2021, and that fills me with contempt for him. Even in hindsight, he has no regret that he encouraged a mob just before the attack on the U.S. Capitol that resulted in the death or wounding of officers. He also has no qualms that he rejected confirmation of the 2020 presidential election count after what’s termed the most secure and fair election in our history. He said quite emphatically he did that for the citizens of Missouri.
Hawley’s cowardly behavior does not represent me as a citizen of Missouri, and I am very confident that millions of Missourians feel the same. In my opinion, he is a constant embarrassment to this state. He professes boldly to be Christian, but where is his humility, compassion and sense of shame? Where is his sense to admit mistakes and ask forgiveness?
People are also reading…
If he wants to do what the people of Missouri want, I think he should resign.
T. Kinealy • Webster Groves