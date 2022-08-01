Letter: Hawley could do Missouri a favor by resigning as senator

Regarding “Hawley, Cruz escape Jan. 6 probe, have no regrets over role” (July 27): I am once again appalled by Sen. Josh Hawley’s behavior. He recently stated very clearly that he regretted nothing about his actions on Jan. 6, 2021, and that fills me with contempt for him. Even in hindsight, he has no regret that he encouraged a mob just before the attack on the U.S. Capitol that resulted in the death or wounding of officers. He also has no qualms that he rejected confirmation of the 2020 presidential election count after what’s termed the most secure and fair election in our history. He said quite emphatically he did that for the citizens of Missouri.