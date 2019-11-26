As we approach Thanksgiving, I’m thankful that Sen. Josh Hawley supported Senate Res. 260 supporting global support for maternal and child nutrition. We can head into a season of feasting, knowing that he has taken a stand to help mothers and babies around the world suffering from malnutrition.
Almost half of all deaths in children under age 5 are linked to some form of malnutrition. A staggering 1 in 4 children globally is stunted — failing to grow well because as babies and young children they didn’t get the nutrients needed to thrive. Stunting happens in a child’s earliest days and months, but its consequences last a lifetime.
Access to adequate nutrition in the first thousand days from conception to the second birthday not only satisfies a child's hunger but also helps prevent death during childbirth or from diseases.
I thank the senator for listening to his constituents and non-profit organizations devoted to fighting malnutrition and poverty around the world. Sen. Roy Blunt should join his colleague and show leadership by supporting this bi-partisan resolution.
Cynthia Changyit Levin • Town and Country