Letter: Hawley embarrassed state as Gen. Milley testified
Letter: Hawley embarrassed state as Gen. Milley testified

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., questions Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021 on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via AP)

 Jim Lo Scalzo

Regarding the editorial “Hawley tries to blame Afghanistan debacle on efforts to reform military culture” (Sept. 30): Last week in the Afghanistan withdrawal hearing, Sen. Josh Hawley said that the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark Milley, should resign. As someone whose uncle died because of military stupidity and arrogance, I understand that the military should never be without civilian oversight.

That said, Hawley outdid himself this time. Actually, Hawley himself is the problem. When is Missouri going to get rid of this embarrassment?

F. Joseph • Ballwin

