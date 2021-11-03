 Skip to main content
Letter: Hawley embraces socialism to combat product shortage
Letter: Hawley embraces socialism to combat product shortage

Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley recently wrote an opinion piece for The New York Times that blamed President Joe Biden’s “reckless spending policy” as the “immediate cause” of higher prices. But Hawley then admits “the problems have been brewing for decades.”

He goes on to claim the crisis is one of scarcity, a crisis of production in the goods our society needs most. “The United States cannot produce an adequate supply of the critical goods it needs,” he said. Hawley’s solution is new legislation, the “Make in America to Sell in America Act.”

The Departments of Commerce and Defense would identify these goods, which would be subject to a requirement that “over 50 percent of the value of these goods they sell in America must be made in America.” He also calls for abolishing the World Trade Organization.

The irony is delicious, as this small-government arch conservative wants big government to regulate and control American commerce, embracing socialist (Marxist?) policies that Hawley has previously claimed damage American capitalism, as government under his plan would regulate and effectively control the means of production.

Who knew Hawley was a socialist, or worse, a Marxist?

Rick Ackerman • University City

