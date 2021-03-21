 Skip to main content
Letter: Hawley forgets some history we shouldn’t be proud of
Union Gen. William T. Sherman, who was Gen. Ulysses S. Grant's closest brother-in-arms during the Civil War. Like Grant, Sherman had strong connections to St. Louis. He served at Jefferson Barracks, briefly ran a street railway here before the Civil War began and returned here after the war to live in a home west of downtown that grateful St. Louisans provided for his family. He and his wife, Ellen, are buried at Calvary Cemetery in St. Louis. (Missouri History Museum)

 Missouri History Museum

Regarding the letter “Hawley forgets the sacrifices to eradicate slavery” (March 4): Sen. Josh Hawley stated, “We’re proud to be in a country that liberated slaves.” Hawley deserves to be reminded that the United States is the only country in the Western Hemisphere to end slavery as a result of war. Slavery officially ended in this country with the 13th Amendment on Jan. 31, 1865. I believe it passed because of political reasons and not for humane reasons.

I don’t believe slavery was a cause for the Civil War, but slavery ended as one result of it because the Union took advantage of its three-to-one manpower advantage by resorting to war against the South’s homeland and its civilians. Slaves no longer had work, and Lincoln lost what he’d begun a war to keep — the South’s contribution to the federal budget, which was 56%.

Former St. Louisan Gen. William Tecumseh Sherman, leader of the infamous March to the Sea campaign, might have been considered a war criminal had the Confederate States won. Are we proud of that, too?

Bob Arnold • St. Peters

Sports