Letter: Hawley forgets some history we shouldn’t be proud of

Regarding the letter “Hawley forgets the sacrifices to eradicate slavery” (March 4): Sen. Josh Hawley stated, “We’re proud to be in a country that liberated slaves.” Hawley deserves to be reminded that the United States is the only country in the Western Hemisphere to end slavery as a result of war. Slavery officially ended in this country with the 13th Amendment on Jan. 31, 1865. I believe it passed because of political reasons and not for humane reasons.

I don’t believe slavery was a cause for the Civil War, but slavery ended as one result of it because the Union took advantage of its three-to-one manpower advantage by resorting to war against the South’s homeland and its civilians. Slaves no longer had work, and Lincoln lost what he’d begun a war to keep — the South’s contribution to the federal budget, which was 56%.

Former St. Louisan Gen. William Tecumseh Sherman, leader of the infamous March to the Sea campaign, might have been considered a war criminal had the Confederate States won. Are we proud of that, too?

Bob Arnold • St. Peters