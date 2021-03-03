Letter: Hawley forgets the sacrifices to eradicate slavery

Regarding “‘A country that liberated slaves’: Sen. Hawley minimizes racism’s role in U.S. history” (Feb. 27): Sen. Josh Hawley continues to embarrass the state of Missouri as he campaigns for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination. If his conduct during the Electoral College certification process and the Capitol insurrection wasn’t enough, now he offers his view on slavery in the United States. During his address to the recent Conservative Political Action Conference, he downplayed racism’s role in U.S. history by proclaiming, “We’re proud to be in a country that liberated slaves.”