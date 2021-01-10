Letter: Hawley had every right to question the election results

Regarding the editorial “Trump, with a Hawley assist, incites supporters to insurrection” (Jan. 7): I felt the vitriol directed toward Sen. Josh Hawley was very inappropriate. He certainly had the constitutional right and duty to challenge the electoral votes if he felt they were invalid. Indeed, this is nothing new. The Democrats pursued this process after the 2000, 2004 and 2016 elections.

As far as the claim that he prompted the violence, I have not seen or heard a single quote that confirms this. His intent was clarity and fairness in the election process, clearly not violence. The editorial’s comment that he was cowering in fear during the violence is ludicrous. He did, as did all lawmakers, follow the directions of security officers. So if he was cowering, it was alongside Democratic leadership as well.

President-elect Joe Biden’s comments quoted by the Post-Dispatch were appropriate, not heroic. Biden wasn’t exactly Atticus Finch standing down a lynch mob.