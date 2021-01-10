Letter: Hawley had every right to question the election results

Regarding the editorial “Trump, with a Hawley assist, incites supporters to insurrection” (Jan. 7): I felt the vitriol directed toward Sen. Josh Hawley was very inappropriate. He certainly had the constitutional right and duty to challenge the electoral votes if he felt they were invalid. Indeed, this is nothing new. The Democrats pursued this process after the 2000, 2004 and 2016 elections.
As far as the claim that he prompted the violence, I have not seen or heard a single quote that confirms this. His intent was clarity and fairness in the election process, clearly not violence. The editorial’s comment that he was cowering in fear during the violence is ludicrous. He did, as did all lawmakers, follow the directions of security officers. So if he was cowering, it was alongside Democratic leadership as well.
President-elect Joe Biden’s comments quoted by the Post-Dispatch were appropriate, not heroic. Biden wasn’t exactly Atticus Finch standing down a lynch mob.
The criticism of Hawley calling out the protesters at his Virginia home is puzzling. Unless, of course, people think a crowd yelling threats at his wife and baby, then pounding on her door, as Hawley alleges, demanding she come outside was appropriate. Did they intend to teach her civics lessons, or did they have a much more intimate encounter in mind? I can’t imagine that even a Post-Dispatch editor would not condemn this.