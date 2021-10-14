 Skip to main content
Letter: Hawley has dishonored Missouri; bring back McCaskill
Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., speaks during a hearing of the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Privacy, Technology, and the Law on April 27 in Washington.

Regarding the letter "Hawley embarrassed state as Gen. Milley testified" (Oct. 5): Earlier this year, former Sen. John Danforth told columnist Tony Messenger,  “Supporting Josh and trying so hard to get him elected to the Senate was the worst mistake I ever made in my life."

In my opinion, Sen. Josh Hawley and former President Donald Trump are traitors and a danger to our democracy. St. Louisans and Missourians should be ashamed to have elected such a traitor. I suggest Missourians bring back Claire McCaskill.

Joe DeMarco • Jay, New York 

