Letter: Hawley has dishonored Missouri; bring back McCaskill

Regarding the letter "Hawley embarrassed state as Gen. Milley testified" (Oct. 5): Earlier this year, former Sen. John Danforth told columnist Tony Messenger, “Supporting Josh and trying so hard to get him elected to the Senate was the worst mistake I ever made in my life."
In my opinion, Sen. Josh Hawley and former President Donald Trump are traitors and a danger to our democracy. St. Louisans and Missourians should be ashamed to have elected such a traitor. I suggest Missourians bring back Claire McCaskill.
Joe DeMarco • Jay, New York