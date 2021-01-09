Letter: Hawley has now brought all Missourians down with him

Regarding the editorial “Trump tried to poison democracy. Georgia’s vote was a measure of his success.” (Jan. 6): Whether you are a Missouri Republican or a Democrat, the damage done by Sen. Josh Hawley and President Donald Trump’s baseless claims of election fraud will eventually hurt all Missourians. Hawley’s acts have contributed to the violence, and he and all of Missouri will be ostracized as fringe and radical.
Hawley’s ability to push for legislation favorable to Missouri is now diminished, if not canceled. He brought this on himself and unfortunately brought all Missourians down with him. We should not forget this when it comes time to replace him.
Jeff Klein • Wildwood