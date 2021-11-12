Letter: Hawley hopes voters are too stupid to see his hypocrisy

Regarding “Missouri’s Hawley: Masculinity is a virtue, not a danger” (Nov. 3): I’m not sure where Sen. Josh Hawley picked up that the left is disparaging courage and independence, but I do see that sentiment coming from the right.

Hawley does make some good points, such as stating that men must shoulder responsibility, enter into the covenant of marriage and honor it, and be held responsible for their actions. But then Hawley supports a former president who is the antithesis of all these traits.

Hawley turns his back on former Sen. John Danforth, a true man of character, in favor of ex-President Donald Trump, who is incapable of accepting responsibility. Trump has entered into three covenants of marriage and showed by his cheating and infidelity that he does not honor any of them. He shirks responsibility for his actions, instead of owning them. That Hawley supports someone like this shows that either he does not understand what he wrote, that he’s counting on his supporters not understanding it, or these manly virtues are not part of who Hawley really is.