Letter: Hawley hypocritical about being nonpartisan

Wait, do I understand Sen. Josh Hawley is quoted as saying: “Missouri’s auditor is supposed to be independent and nonpartisan, and this one isn’t”? Excuse me. We Missourians would prefer leaders who aren’t hypocrites.

In the matter of President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial in the Senate, in which Hawley acted as a judge and juror, he took an oath to be independent and nonpartisan, but he most certainly was neither.

Missourians should demand that Hawley defend his behavior in the impeachment case in the context of his quoted statement. Which is it? Are public servants acting in their sworn duties as arbiters of justice supposed to be “independent and nonpartisan,” as he says about others, or should they be biased and highly partisan, as he in fact was during the impeachment trial?

Timothy Barker • St. Louis

