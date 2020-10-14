Letter: Hawley hypocritical when advocating religious liberty

Regarding "Hawley claims Democrats attacking faith in Supreme Court confirmation hearings" (Oct. 12): Sen. Josh Hawley's speech at Judge Amy Coney Barrett's Senate confirmation hearing was mainly about religious liberty. Whenever I hear a Republican talk about religious liberty, I hear liberty for Christians. The U.S. Constitution, and George Washington himself, made sure that Jews had a place in this country. Hawley is right: The Constitution protects my religious liberty.
However, since the election of President Donald Trump, has Hawley denounced Trump's ever-growing rallying cry for white supremacy that makes many of my Jewish friends fearful? Hawley's speech spoke glowingly of our Constitution, yet his party ignores the spirit of brotherhood and sisterhood that the Constitution represents by supporting a president whose only faith is in himself. Did Hawley denounce Trump when he said Joe Biden would "hurt God"? Did Hawley denounce Trump when he banned Muslims from seven countries for entering this country in 2017?
Hawley's hypocrisy runs deep in him and his party.
Roger Lewis • Clayton
