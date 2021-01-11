Letter: Hawley is an embarrassment and needs to be recalled

Regarding “Sen. Josh Hawley on defense in Missouri and elsewhere as election challenge fails” (Jan. 8): Sen. Josh Hawley is an intelligent and well educated individual. He knows how to read, assess facts and evaluate arguments. The fact that President Donald Trump’s lawyers have presented zero evidence for their charges of election fraud is well known to him. The fact that more than 60 state and federal judges have dismissed these lawsuits as groundless and without evidence is known to him. Yet he promotes these false claims that are damaging to our democracy. He is as responsible for what happened at the Capitol as anyone. Hawley should be recalled and removed from office. He is an embarrassment to the state of Missouri.