Letter: Hawley is embarrassing and a poor role model for kids
Regarding the editorial “Missourians should heed Danforth’s warning. FrankenHawley is on the loose.” (Feb. 5): How in the world did the people of Missouri elect Sen. Josh Hawley, who has rarely lived here, over Claire McCaskill, who is one of our own and a person of integrity and substance? That aside, Hawley has become an embarrassment, even to many Republicans. The least he could’ve done was to pay attention during the impeachment trial, respecting his oath to the process. His behavior served as a poor model for our children.

Nancy Williams • St. Louis Hills

