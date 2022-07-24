 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Hawley is expert at performing awful political stunts

Hawley and the Jan. 6 insurrectionists

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., raises his fist in solidarity as a crowd of Trump supporters gathers before attacking the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

 Francis Chung, E&E News and Politico via AP

Regarding “White House criticizes Missouri’s Hawley for delaying Defense Department confirmations” (July 21): I believe Sen. Josh Hawley is quite the stuntman. His latest is delaying confirmations of several Defense and State Department officials. He’s doing this to protest the debacle of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. The Biden administration’s domestic and foreign agenda is stalled while waiting for these qualified nominees to assume their posts. Hawley’s actions are just stunts.

Other Hawley stunts include being the first senator to object to the certification of the 2020 Electoral College results and fist pumping rioters as they stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6

In my opinion, Hawley is such a great stuntman that he belongs in the circus, not the U.S. Senate.

Lois Creamer • Kirkwood

