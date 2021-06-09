 Skip to main content
Letter: Hawley is really the one we can’t trust, not Dr. Fauci
Letter: Hawley is really the one we can't trust, not Dr. Fauci

Senate Social Media

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., speaks during a hearing of the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Privacy, Technology, and the Law, on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Washington.

(Al Drago/Pool via AP)

 Al Drago, Associated Press

Regarding “GOP aims to revive Fauci attacks after email trove released” (June 6): One of former President Donald Trump’s lackeys, Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley, was quoted as saying about Dr. Anthony Fauci: “Given what we know now, I don’t know how anyone can have confidence that he should remain in a position of public trust and authority.”

Excuse me, it seems to me like the accusatory finger is pointing the wrong direction and more appropriately would be an accurate description of Hawley himself. To use a hackneyed idiom, surely this is a textbook example of the pot calling the kettle black.

Mike Cleary • Godfrey

