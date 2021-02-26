 Skip to main content
Letter: Hawley is the enemy within and incited the Capitol mob
Sen. Josh Hawley is the worst, rudest U.S. senator and is a total embarrassment to Missouri and the nation. I believe his fist-pump directed at the mob and his words further incited them to invade the Capitol.

The Justice Department must undergo a thorough investigation of Hawley’s actions in conjunction with those of Donald Trump’s to identify their roles in supporting any individuals or groups that invaded the Capitol on Jan. 6.

In my opinion, Hawley should be federally prosecuted on the most serious charges of aiding and abetting sedition. I suspect that there could be evidence uncovered that Hawley knew the intent of the most extreme invaders days before the inevitable destruction happened. And his later action in the Senate gallery, ignoring the ongoing impeachment trial, further establishes his intent was fulfilled, resulting in untold damage to the Capitol and the near-killing of members of Congress.

Hawley is the enemy within.

Laurence C. Day • Ladue

