Letter: Hawley is Trump's puppet, embarrassment to Missouri
Letter: Hawley is Trump's puppet, embarrassment to Missouri

Trump Russia Probe Barr

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., left, and Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., listen as Attorney General William Barr testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee about special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia report, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, May 1, 2019. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

 J. Scott Applewhite

Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley’s proposal to dismiss President Donald Trump’s impeachment case in the Senate is the most ridiculous idea yet to come from congressional Republicans. As an Illinois Democrat, I'm not impressed at all with Mr. Hawley. Former Sen. Claire McCaskill never would have proposed such a ridiculous idea.

Too bad Hawley does not reside in Illinois. We have a Senate race coming up this year, and Sen. Dick Durbin would clean his clock. All I can say is, Hawley is an embarrassment to Missourians. I am thrilled Trump was impeached in the House. He makes Richard Nixon seem like a choir boy by comparison. He is guilty and he knows it, and so does puppet Josh Hawley.

Herbert Vermaas • Salem, Ill.

