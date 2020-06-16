Letter: Hawley lone vote opposing Confederate name change

Regarding “Hawley votes no on plan to remove Confederate names from military bases” (June 11): Sen. Josh Hawley was the lone nay vote in a Senate subcommittee that approved having “the names of Confederate figures removed from military bases and other Pentagon assets.” His objection was that the removals would be “attempting to erase that part of our history.” Erase? It’s all preserved in books and documents. The public display of statues and names of sites are symbols honoring what those people stood for. It has taken quite awhile to realize that’s not what we should be honoring.
Ed Schuh • Sunset Hills
